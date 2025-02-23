AJK administration cracks down on profiteers, sets up Ramazan bazaars to ensure affordable edibles

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 09:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) As the holy month of Ramazan approaches, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) administration has taken stringent measures to curb profiteering and hoarding, ensuring that edibles remain affordable for consumers.
With reports of artificial price hikes and overcharging by shopkeepers, the administration has decided to establish special Ramazan bazaars in various districts, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Rawalakot.
According to official sources, the Ramazan bazaars will provide essential commodities, such as meat, vegetables, fruit, and dairy products, at subsidized rates, fixed by the District Price Control Committees. Vendors at these bazaars will be required to display rate lists at their sale points, and mobile teams headed by magistrates will conduct surprise checks to prevent overcharging.
The administration has warned shopkeepers, including wholesalers and retailers, that violators will be taken to task under the law. Moreover, owners of shopping malls have been directed to maintain fixed prices during and after Ramazan.
"The sanctity of this holy month will be maintained in all circumstances," a senior government official declared.
In Mirpur district, the administration has decided to launch a special Ramazan bazaar at the outer premises of the Mirpur cricket Stadium, where quality edibles will be available at inexpensive rates. The District Price Control Committee has fixed the rates, and vendors will be bound to display the rate lists, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Sunday.
As part of the crackdown on profiteers, the administration has launched an extensive drive to overcome price hikes and artificial scarcity. Mobile teams are conducting surprise checks, and those involved in hoarding and overcharging will be booked on the spot.
With the establishment of Ramazan bazaars and the crackdown on profiteers, the AJK administration aims to ensure that the holy month of Ramazan is observed with dignity and affordability for all citizens.
