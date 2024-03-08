Open Menu

AJK Advisor Hails Courageous Women Of Jammu Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Advisor to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Nisara Abbasi, paid tribute to the courageous women of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday for their unwavering resilience in the face of adversity.

 

In an interview with a private news channel on International Women's Day, she acknowledged the steadfastness of Kashmiri women, emphasizing their vital role alongside men in the struggle for freedom.

 

Despite challenging circumstances, these women continue to assert their rights and fight for their freedom, she said.

 

Abbasi called upon international human rights organizations, women's rights advocates, and influential figures to raise awareness about the hardships endured by Kashmiri women on the global stage.

 

She urged them to lend their voices in support of Kashmiri women's quest for justice and their rights.

