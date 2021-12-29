AJK Advocate General calls on President Sultan

Advocate General Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Khawaja Maqbool War on Wednesday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry here at the Jammu & Kashmir House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) ::Advocate General Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Khawaja Maqbool War on Wednesday called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry here at the Jammu & Kashmir House.

They discussed matters of mutual interests besides the Kashmir issue, said an an official handout.