AJK all set to celebrate 77th founding anniversary of AJK government on October 24

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The preparations have begun to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of the Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 in a befitting manner with the renewal of the pledge to continue the Kashmir freedom movement till it reaches its logical end, besides utilizing all possible resources for ensuring progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.

On this day (October 24, 1947) the AJK territory had been liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra regime.

Highlighting the programs scheduled for celebrations to observe the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, AJK government sources told APP here on Sunday that special ceremonies will be held in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day with simplicity.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. Besides, ‘Fateha’ will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs, besides offering special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement.

The AJK government’s founding day anniversary will be observed with prime focus to elaborate on the due role of this base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement for raising the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom at an international level, besides to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian clutches.

In Mirpur, special ceremonies to observe the Foundation Day of the AJK government will be hosted under the auspices of various social, political, and public representative organizations under the fold of the National Events Organizing Committee on October 24 with the due collaboration of the Mirpur district administration.

The ceremonies will be hosted in the most impressive manner at all district and tehsil headquarters to mark the founding day of the AJK government, established on October 24, 1947. Besides social and political workers and government employees, people from all sections of society will attend.

According to the organizers, special meetings, including seminars and symposia, will be the hallmark of the founding day of AJK being observed throughout the liberated territory with total deep sympathies of their brethren on the other side of the line of control, renewing the pledge to achieve the right of self-determination at all costs.

“They will reiterate the true spirit of the establishment of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir with the renewal of the pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir freedom from the Indian tyrannical rule," organizers said while unveiling the scheduled founding day programs.

