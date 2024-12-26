Open Menu

AJK All Set To Observe 17th Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto On Dec. 27

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 09:28 PM

AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to observe the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PPP Supremo Benazir Bhutto on December 27, with due solemnity and reverence coupled with renewal of pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to make the country progressive and prosperous in true perspective in line with the vision of the Party's martyred and existing leadership

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to observe the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PPP Supremo Benazir Bhutto on December 27, with due solemnity and reverence coupled with renewal of pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to make the country progressive and prosperous in true perspective in line with the vision of the Party's martyred and existing leadership.

Rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul in the special ceremonies to be held under the auspices of local branches of the PPP and the AJK government in various parts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and the divisional head quarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot , said AJK PPP sources.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, the local PPP sources said that special prayers meetings besides general ceremonies will be hosted by various local and regional groups of the workers and supporters of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The party sources said that in the light of the decision taken at top party level in the country and by the PPP AJK, brisk preparations are in full swing at division, district, tehsil, town and ward level across AJK to commemorate the death anniversary of shaheed Benazir Bhutto with due respect and honour.

They said that different committees at district level had been formed which would mobilise party workers and deal with other affairs.

Special ceremonies, to be followed by Quran Khawani at different places in the district for the departed soul, will be held on Friday to observe the death anniversary under the auspices of local units of PPP Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the party sources.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir December All Government Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax ..

Dubai Finance, PwC Academy sign MoU to launch Tax Professional Certificate

15 minutes ago
 AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir ..

AJK all set to observe 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on Dec. 27

2 minutes ago
 Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 ..

Humayun Khan unveils prison reforms, announces 100 mln package

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, fores ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy highlighted; wisdom, foresight for national progress str ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Ho ..

Dubai Municipality launches 9th season of Hatta Honey Festival

30 minutes ago
 Health minister assures to resolve issues of outso ..

Health minister assures to resolve issues of outsourced hospitals

2 minutes ago
Dubai International Project Management Forum 2025 ..

Dubai International Project Management Forum 2025 attracts over 50 local, intern ..

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves appointment of Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves appointment of Director for Federal Youth Authority

60 minutes ago
 Fujairah Jumping Championship 2024 kicks off tomor ..

Fujairah Jumping Championship 2024 kicks off tomorrow

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution pertaining t ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution pertaining to foreign banks operating in D ..

1 hour ago
 Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dha ..

Italian ship 'Amerigo Vespucci' arrives in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Webninar on 'White in Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vis ..

Webninar on 'White in Pakistan's Flag, Quaid's Vision for Minorities' held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan