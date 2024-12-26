AJK All Set To Observe 17th Anniversary Of Benazir Bhutto On Dec. 27
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 09:28 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to observe the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PPP Supremo Benazir Bhutto on December 27, with due solemnity and reverence coupled with renewal of pledge to continue the mission of the departed leader to make the country progressive and prosperous in true perspective in line with the vision of the Party's martyred and existing leadership.
Rich tributes will be paid to the departed soul in the special ceremonies to be held under the auspices of local branches of the PPP and the AJK government in various parts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad and the divisional head quarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot , said AJK PPP sources.
Talking to APP here on Thursday, the local PPP sources said that special prayers meetings besides general ceremonies will be hosted by various local and regional groups of the workers and supporters of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
The party sources said that in the light of the decision taken at top party level in the country and by the PPP AJK, brisk preparations are in full swing at division, district, tehsil, town and ward level across AJK to commemorate the death anniversary of shaheed Benazir Bhutto with due respect and honour.
They said that different committees at district level had been formed which would mobilise party workers and deal with other affairs.
Special ceremonies, to be followed by Quran Khawani at different places in the district for the departed soul, will be held on Friday to observe the death anniversary under the auspices of local units of PPP Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the party sources.
