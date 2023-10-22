Open Menu

AJK And Balochistan Youth For Cooperation On Social Media Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

AJK and Balochistan youth for cooperation on Social media begins

MIRPIR (AJK) : Oct 22 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Oct, 2023) Prominent social activist and lecturer at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences, Ms. Urooj Khan, called on President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

Ms Khan briefed the AJK President on this occasion about the ongoing cooperation between the students and youth of Balochistan and Azad Kashmir in social and cultural fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that it was gratifying to note that the youth of Balochistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were working together to foster cooperation in different fields of life.

Referring to the dire human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that it was imperative that the educated youth of Baluchistan also play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue and exposing Indian atrocities in Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Technology Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

2 hours ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

2 hours ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

3 hours ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

3 hours ago
EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

6 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

6 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

7 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

7 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan