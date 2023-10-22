AJK and Balochistan youth for cooperation on Social media begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPIR (AJK) : Oct 22 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Oct, 2023) Prominent social activist and lecturer at Balochistan University of Information Technology Engineering and Management Sciences, Ms. Urooj Khan, called on President Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Sunday.

Ms Khan briefed the AJK President on this occasion about the ongoing cooperation between the students and youth of Balochistan and Azad Kashmir in social and cultural fields.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that it was gratifying to note that the youth of Balochistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir were working together to foster cooperation in different fields of life.

Referring to the dire human rights situation in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the President said that it was imperative that the educated youth of Baluchistan also play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue and exposing Indian atrocities in Indian-illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.