AJK announces summer vacations from July in all schools

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government Wednesday announced one month summer vacations except winter stations from July 10 to Aug 10 in all private, public sector schools.

"All the private and state run schools at the winter stations across AJK will, however continue operating as per routine ", said an official notification issued here.

The parents of the wards in some plain areas in AJK had demanded extension in the summer vacations in view of the extremely hot weather conditions. Besides, the Private school Association had also sought summer vacations keeping in view of the scorching heated weather conditions.