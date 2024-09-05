AJK Anti-Corruption Force gets new weapons to fight corruption

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Anti-Corruption Department has been equipped with the latest arms and ammunition, empowering it to swiftly respond to any potential resistance from corrupt elements including those within the state's functionaries, on Thursday.

According to official sources, this strategic move initiated under the vision of AJK Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry, aims to eradicate corruption from its roots and ensure a corruption-free state machinery and society.

To assess the quality of the newly acquired weapons, a test firing was conducted at the Police Lines firing range in the AJK capital, Muzaffarabad.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Director General Anti-Corruption Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Superintendent Police Anti-Corruption Mohammad Saleem Durrani and other department personnel.

In his remarks, the Director General of the AJK Anti-Corruption Department expressed gratitude to the government for providing the necessary resources to improve the department's operational capabilities.

He reaffirmed the department's unwavering commitment to eradicating corruption from the region, stating that the crackdown against corrupt elements will continue until they are eliminated.

The DG also emphasized the need for specialized training programs to ensure the Anti-Corruption Department is equipped with the skills and knowledge required to tackle modern-day corruption challenges.

He also acknowledged the valuable assistance provided by the police officers of Pakistan in the successful completion of the test firing program.

The reinforcement of the AJK Anti-Corruption Department's firepower is a clear indication of the government's determination to combat corruption and uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in the region.

