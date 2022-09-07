AJK apex court rejects bail plea of education minister in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Sep, 2022 ):The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday dismissed the petition seeking bail for release of the AJK Higher Education Minister Malik Zaffar Iqbal, recently convicted and awarded life term by AJK High Court in Asif Shah murder case in Kotli.

The two-member bench of the learned AJK apex court comprising acting Chief Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem and Justice Raza Ali Khan had reserved the judgment on September 03 after hearing counsels of the both sides.

The education minister was convicted in the murder charge by the AJK High Court last month.

Earlier, the lawyers of the either side had raised objection over the initial 03-member bench of the apex court with the plea that the Judge Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir had served as lawyer in this case in the past. Following objection by the parties, Justice Muhammad Younis Tahir detached himself from the case.