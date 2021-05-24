UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Approves Code Of Conduct For The AJK General Elections 2021

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:06 PM

AJK approves code of conduct for the AJK General Elections 2021

Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Monday approved the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections-2021 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Monday approved the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections-2021 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The code of conduct will be applicable for all the Constituencies of Azad Kashmir and the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan.

The cabinet approved the law for appointment from scale 7 to 16 through NTS or from third party and also approved the draft of law for setting up of special fund to extend monthly financial assistance to orphans and widows and extended the jurisdictions of civil servant act and service tribunal act to AJK council.

The cabinet approved adhoc gazetted and non gazetted employees permanent having more than five year service at their credit on the pattern of Punjab, KPK and Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir May All From Refugee Cabinet NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

1 hour ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

2 hours ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.