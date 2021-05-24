AJK approves code of conduct for the AJK General Elections 2021

Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Monday approved the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections-2021 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir cabinet on Monday approved the code of conduct for the forthcoming general elections-2021 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan chaired the meeting held in the State metropolis.

The code of conduct will be applicable for all the Constituencies of Azad Kashmir and the constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir refugees living in Pakistan.

The cabinet approved the law for appointment from scale 7 to 16 through NTS or from third party and also approved the draft of law for setting up of special fund to extend monthly financial assistance to orphans and widows and extended the jurisdictions of civil servant act and service tribunal act to AJK council.

The cabinet approved adhoc gazetted and non gazetted employees permanent having more than five year service at their credit on the pattern of Punjab, KPK and Sindh.