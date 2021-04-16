AJK ASB dealt some 2198 welfare issues of ex servicemen

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Armed Service board (ASB) has dealt 2198 cases of different nature of ex servicemen regarding their welfare for the month of March 2021.

According to a news release issued here on Friday, some 185 pension cases of widows of ex servicemen have been completed and scholarships were awarded to 31 children of ex servicemen from Foji Foundation. Whereas, some 1982 miscellaneous cases of different nature had also been settled down.