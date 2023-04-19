UrduPoint.com

AJK Assembly Adjourned Without Proceeding To Elect New PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

AJK Assembly adjourned without proceeding to elect new PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Tuesday was adjourned fourth time without any proceedings to elect new prime minister following the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the regional high court in a contempt case.

The session on Monday was adjourned to meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesday but the House resumed its sitting at 8 p.m. only to be adjourned soon after the recitation of the verses of Holy Quran and Naat by the deputy speaker, who was in the chair.

The assembly session has been requisitioned by the opposition after the disqualification former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court on April 11 for indirectly accusing the judiciary of hindering his government's functioning and interfering in the executive's domain through the grant of stay orders.

Under the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, when the office of prime minister falls vacant during the in-session House, it (LA) shall forthwith proceed to elect new leader of the house setting aside the routine agenda.

The House on April 12 put aside all other agenda and met four times, but the schedule for the election of new leader of the house could not be issued due to split in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) AJK.

The PTI, which holds a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly, was expected to get elected a nominee of its Chairman Imran Khan. However, AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, a PTI member, formed a forward bloc within the party, hindering the smooth election.

