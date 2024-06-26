Open Menu

AJK Assembly Demands Release Of Kashmiri Leaders From Indian Jails

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 11:33 PM

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

The Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the immediate release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists imprisoned in various Indian jails

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the immediate release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists imprisoned in various Indian jails.

The resolution, tabled by Law Minister Abdul Waheed in the Assembly, which coincided with the International Victims Day, expressed support for the All Parties Hurriyat Conference's efforts to secure the release of detained leaders.

The Assembly demanded the release of prominent figures such as Yasin Malik, Mussrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, and others, seeking intervention of influential world governments and institutions in that regard.

The resolution paid tribute to Kashmiri martyrs, including Shaheed Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru, and Burhan Wani, expressing hope that their sacrifices would soon bear fruit.

It emphasized the need for national and international pressure to secure the release of Kashmiri prisoners arrested before and after August 5, 2019, a day marked by a significant shift in Jammu Kashmir's history.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution World Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Law Minister Jammu August 2019 All

Recent Stories

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

1 minute ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

20 minutes ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

20 minutes ago
 6 NA committees elect their chairmen

6 NA committees elect their chairmen

20 minutes ago
 Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

Meeting regarding arrangements of monsoon held

20 minutes ago
 Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda ma ..

Imran’s stubborn attitude, uncivilized agenda main hindrance for talks: Rana

1 hour ago
Traders demands to end unannounced electric load s ..

Traders demands to end unannounced electric load shedding

1 hour ago
 Oil Association urges govt to restore previous tax ..

Oil Association urges govt to restore previous taxation level

1 hour ago
 CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

CM Bugti's policy for youth; a positive sign; MPA

1 hour ago
 8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Muba ..

8m people drug addicts in Pakistan: Dr Jaffar Mubarak

1 hour ago
 International Bar Association raises alarm over dr ..

International Bar Association raises alarm over draconian laws in Indian-Occupie ..

1 hour ago
 KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regard ..

KP CM directs completion of baseline survey regarding KP-RET Project

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan