AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the immediate release of Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists imprisoned in various Indian jails.

The resolution, tabled by Law Minister Abdul Waheed in the Assembly, which coincided with the International Victims Day, expressed support for the All Parties Hurriyat Conference's efforts to secure the release of detained leaders.

The Assembly demanded the release of prominent figures such as Yasin Malik, Mussrat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, and others, seeking intervention of influential world governments and institutions in that regard.

The resolution paid tribute to Kashmiri martyrs, including Shaheed Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru, and Burhan Wani, expressing hope that their sacrifices would soon bear fruit.

It emphasized the need for national and international pressure to secure the release of Kashmiri prisoners arrested before and after August 5, 2019, a day marked by a significant shift in Jammu Kashmir's history.

