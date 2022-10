AJK Assembly prorogued after conclusion of debate on privilege motions

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly session was prorogued on Thursday for indefinite period after the conclusion of debate on two different privilege motions.

Opposition leader Ch.

Latif Akbar had moved his privilege motion against abusive remarks about him by prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas khan as were reported by some media outlets while Raja Farooq Haider Khan moved his motion against minister for law and parliamentary affairs Sardar Fahim Akhtar who reportedly hit him by cell phone after exchange of harsh words between them during debate on former's motion.

However, on the very next day, Prime Minister AJK tendered apology to Opposition Leader Ch. Latif Akbar and former prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.