MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly session was prorogued on Monday third time without any proceeding to elect a new prime minister following the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the regional high court in a contempt case.

Ilyas was removed after he indirectly accused the judiciary of hindering the functioning of his government and interfering in the executive's domain.

Subsequently, on Monday, despite the session beginning at 3:30 pm, it was adjourned without a new prime minister being elected. The election was announced earlier, and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which holds a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly, was expected to secure a candidate loyal to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, a PTI member, has formed a forward bloc within the party, causing complications to elect Khan's nominee.