UrduPoint.com

AJK Assembly Prorogued Without Any Proceeding, PTI Split Hindering PM's Election

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

AJK assembly prorogued without any proceeding, PTI split hindering PM's election

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly session was prorogued on Monday third time without any proceeding to elect a new prime minister following the disqualification of Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the regional high court in a contempt case.

Ilyas was removed after he indirectly accused the judiciary of hindering the functioning of his government and interfering in the executive's domain.

Subsequently, on Monday, despite the session beginning at 3:30 pm, it was adjourned without a new prime minister being elected. The election was announced earlier, and the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), which holds a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly, was expected to secure a candidate loyal to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, AJK President Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, a PTI member, has formed a forward bloc within the party, causing complications to elect Khan's nominee.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Court

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

40 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

50 minutes ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

35 minutes ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

36 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors o ..

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interf ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.