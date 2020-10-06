UrduPoint.com
AJK Assembly Shows Strong Reaction On Sedition Case Against Elected PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 03:15 PM

AJK Assembly shows strong reaction on sedition case against elected PM

Leader of the Opposition in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhary Yasin says that FIR has provided an opportunity to India to do propaganda against Pakistan.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) Azad Jammu and Kashmir including the members from both treasury and opposition gave strong reaction on treason case against nominated Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

Both sides expressed anger over the move against high treason case against PML-N leadership, ex-ministers and two former army generals.

A resolution was also moved to AJK Legislative Assembly by a cabinet member – Ahmed Raza Qadri which said that FIR caused serious resentment among all those who stood for the Constitution and democracy, especially the millions of Kashmiris living in Azad Kashmir, Occupied Kashmir and abroad.

It said that meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly strongly condemned the sedition and treason case against independent government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), two former prime ministers, ex-federal ministers, retired senior generals with a police station in Lahore.

India, it said, would use this case against Pakistan.

“This frivolous case has made Pakistan a laughing stock at the international level,” said the resolution, adding that the move badly damaged Pakistan principled stance.

“This FIR has given an opportunity to India to do propaganda,” said Leader of the Opposition Chaudhary Yasin.

A resident of Shahdra lodged complaint with the local police station for registration of FIR against PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.

The Federal government, however, distanced itself from the sedition case against PML-N leaders, saying that it was not part of its policy. Fawad Chaudhary said that PM also expressed displeasure over sedition case against PML-N.

