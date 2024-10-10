Open Menu

AJK Authorities Beef Up Foolproof Security For Chinese, Foreigners Engaged In Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 09:30 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Mirpur Division Commissioner Mirpur Division Mukhtar Hussain Chaudhary here Thursday advised the administrations of all the three districts of the Division that given the current situation in the country and the recent incidents of subversion, foolproof arrangements should be made for the security of Chinese and foreigners engaged in various development projects, with the mutual cooperation of the administration, police, WAPDA, and all other security agencies of the government

Mukhtar Hussain Ch. expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting held here Thursday regarding the ensuring foolproof security arrangements of the Chinese and other foreigners.

DIG Police Mirpur division Chaudhry Sajjad Hussain, Project Director WAPDA Mangala Karim Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat, officials of various security agencies, Information Officer Muhammad Javed Malik, and others were also present on this occasion. 

"SOPs to ensure security as above should be implemented accordingly. Police in uniform and plain clothes should monitor important places day and night; the system of checking at entry points should be made more active and modernized,"  the commissioner directed.

He further advised the administration that no minute should be spared to protect the lives and property of Chinese and foreigners. "In this regard, police, FC, and other security agencies in charge of security should be put on high alert and vigilant to closely monitor the suspicious activities and suspicious elements.       

The meeting discussed, in detail, the security arrangements for Chinese and other foreigners and decided to beef them up in view of the recent terrorist incidents of terrorism in the country. 

Mukhtar further directed the law enforcement authorities that security arrangements made in Mirpur district should further be tightened and the forces should be put on high alert

He further instructed that under the newly devised SOPs, the law enforcement agencies should keep a close eye on the movement at all entry points and streets and roads of the district, including the Mangala entry point, using the latest system and modern equipment. 

The Divisional Commissioner also directed to increase the number of security personnel at important, sensitive places so that the enemy's intended subversive posture and designs could be frustrated instantly.

APP/ahr/378

