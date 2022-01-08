UrduPoint.com

AJK Authorities Issues Travelling Advisory To Ensure Safe, Comfortable Journey

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 09:19 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) : In view of the current deteriorated weather conditions, the State Disaster Management Authority Saturday issued travel instructions for the citizens travelling to and from various parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to ensure safe and comfortable journey.

The SDMA authorities told APP Saturday night that the highway from Kohala to snow-clad Murree will remain closed till the restoration of normal weather conditions in the region.

"In case of non-availability of this suspended route the people intending to travel from Muzaffarabad to Islamabad should travel via Abbottabad.

While those travelling from other districts should take other alternative safe routes and avoid unnecessary travelling", the sources said.

The instructions continued that the tourists should reduce the use of heaters in case of parking for a long time.

"Since the prolonged use of heaters when the windows are closed, reduces oxygen and increases the amount of carbon monoxide cause possible threat to human life, the people including tourists are advised to be careful to this direction switching off the heaters before sleeping", the advisory warned.

