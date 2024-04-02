Open Menu

AJK Authorities Seize Illegal Cigarette Raw Materials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

AJK authorities seize illegal cigarette raw materials

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) State Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has seized a massive quantity of illegal cigarette raw materials worth over Rs 1.11 billion from a hidden warehouse of M/s National Tobacco Company in Bhimber City, On Tuesday.

According to Mirpur Division Commissioner’s office, The raid conducted with the assistance of police, uncovered a staggering amount of raw materials that, if processed would have resulted in the production of fake cigarettes worth over Rs 7 billion.

"This seizure is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to combating tax evasion and protecting the interests of the state," said Senior Minister Col. (Retd) Waqar Noor at a press conference.

The minister revealed that 12 cigarette manufacturing units operate in AJK, with 11 in Bhimber and one in Muzaffarabad.

Following reports of illicit activities, the IRD launched a surprise raid on the National Tobacco Company's premises, leading to the seizure.

"The owners of the cigarette company have been booked, and investigations are ongoing," said DSP Bhimber Naseer Ahmed, who led the raiding police team.

The AJK government has vowed to eliminate all forms of mafia activity including those involved in the cigarette and timber industries. "We will not tolerate corruption or illicit practices that deprive the state of its rightful revenue," said Noor.

The recent reshuffling in the IRD with the appointment of senior bureaucrats Ch Raqeeb and Ishtiaq Ahmed is a clear indication of the government's determination to establish a clean and efficient administrative system in AJK.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Corruption Police Company Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

41 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

46 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

1 hour ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

2 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan