AJK authorities seize illegal cigarette raw materials

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) State Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has seized a massive quantity of illegal cigarette raw materials worth over Rs 1.11 billion from a hidden warehouse of M/s National Tobacco Company in Bhimber City, On Tuesday.

According to Mirpur Division Commissioner’s office, The raid conducted with the assistance of police, uncovered a staggering amount of raw materials that, if processed would have resulted in the production of fake cigarettes worth over Rs 7 billion.

"This seizure is a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to combating tax evasion and protecting the interests of the state," said Senior Minister Col. (Retd) Waqar Noor at a press conference.

The minister revealed that 12 cigarette manufacturing units operate in AJK, with 11 in Bhimber and one in Muzaffarabad.

Following reports of illicit activities, the IRD launched a surprise raid on the National Tobacco Company's premises, leading to the seizure.

"The owners of the cigarette company have been booked, and investigations are ongoing," said DSP Bhimber Naseer Ahmed, who led the raiding police team.

The AJK government has vowed to eliminate all forms of mafia activity including those involved in the cigarette and timber industries. "We will not tolerate corruption or illicit practices that deprive the state of its rightful revenue," said Noor.

The recent reshuffling in the IRD with the appointment of senior bureaucrats Ch Raqeeb and Ishtiaq Ahmed is a clear indication of the government's determination to establish a clean and efficient administrative system in AJK.

