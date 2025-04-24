Open Menu

AJK Bangs With Mass Anti-India Rallies And Protest Demonstrations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 11:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir was Thursday echoed with mass anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations organized by almost all segments of civil society against the Indian state-sponsored false flag operation orchestrated by the Indian government and security forces, killing innocent civilians, including tourists, in the scenic Pahalgam town of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.

Addressing the rallies, speakers termed the killing of innocent tourists a Delhi-sponsored melodrama under a well-planned conspiracy to malign Kashmiris ongoing struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian forced and unlawful occupation. 

In AJK's biggest lake city of Mirpur, the protest demonstration by the civil society was led by the city mayor, Ch. Usman Ali, chairman of the National Events Organizing Committee, Mirpur DC Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, chairman of the District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, president of the District Bar Association Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Plakvi Advocate, and social and political parties' leaders. Sr. journalists, lawyers, business community representatives, private government employees, leaders, elders of students, and teachers organizations. 

 Addressing the gathering, speakers said that India was the world’s biggest terrorist country, which has violated the rights of the innocent Kashmiris in IIOJ&K besides minorities within India while committing ongoing atrocities targeting particularly the people of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the past 78 years.

Speakers further warned New Delhi to refrain from launching any aggression against Pakistan or AJK. The entire Pakistani nation, comprising 250 million people, including the AJK population, would be constrained to turn into 250 nuclear devices to eliminate the enemy from the planet in defense of inch after inch of the motherland, including AJK," they categorically declared. 

They continued, saying that the entire Pakistani nation, including the AJK population, stands united with full integrity and solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and the Muslims of Gaza. "The entire Muslim Ummah also stands united and organized in this regard," speakers underlined. 

Speakers warned India that it should keep in mind that it has a nuclear power in its neighbor that has the capability to destroy India in self-defense if New Delhi attempts any aggression against the frontiers of Pakistan or AJK.

  President of the District Bar Association Chaudhry Mahmood Hussain Plakvi Advocate said in his address that the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir have been peacefully struggling for their right to self-determination for the last eight decades. India is pursuing nefarious objectives towards the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir, including Azad Kashmir and Pakistan, which the entire nation will confront like a leaden wall, he declared.

The rally paid tribute in strong words to the services of the Pakistani armed forces for the success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom and for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

The rally demanded of the world community, especially international powers, to take notice of India's aggressive intentions; otherwise, this region of South Asia might turn into a nuclear war, vanishing the enemy from the world forever, it warned. 

The gathering also demanded of the international community to ensure early grant of recognized right to self-determination to Jammu Kashmir people in the light of the United Nations resolutions passed by the UNCIP Commission of the Security Council on Pakistan and India.

Similar protest rallies and demonstrations were held in all other 10 district and tehsil headquarters, including Neelam Valley, the capital city, Jhelum Valley, Kotli, Islamgarh, and Bagh, to condemn the Indian false flag operation through the bloodbath of the innocent tourists in Pehelgam town of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir state. 

 In the tehsil headquarters of Islamgarh and Dadial, Assistant Commissioner Yasir Aftab Gardezi, Aftab Ahmed, Chairman of the Municipality Muhammad Masood Bhalot, Tehsil President Bar Association Abrar Hussain Shah, Chaudhry Abdul Moeez Bazmi, and Chief Officer Municipal Committee Afraz Hamza also took out processions. 

Speakers addressing the rally strongly condemned the allegations leveled by India against Pakistan under the bogey of the Pehelgam False Flag Operation. 

 Various resolutions were also presented on the occasion, condemning Indian atrocities in IIOJK and negative, nefarious propaganda against Pakistan.

