AJK Bank earns 14 years record profits of Rs. 300 million in 2020:

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ):The Finance Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr.Najeeb Naqi Khan Thursday said that the Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is emerging as strong financial institution in the banking sector of the state and the AJK government will continue its support to banking sector to maintain its financial credibility with new heights.

He was talking to media and banking officials in an inaugural ceremony of facilitation scheme organized by "Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited" here.

As per the details, the objective of the scheme of Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited to facilitate the consumers and clients of AJK Bank to give them access up to different insured products and other facilities.

The inauguration ceremony has been held in the context of agreement between AJK Bank and Jubilee Life Insurance Company Limited and under this agreement the bank will able to provide more and more employment opportunities to the youth of the state and the bank clients could get benefit from modern products and also can get financial protection.

The President AJK Bank and Chief Executive officer (CEO)Khawar Saeed while presenting Banking performance appraisal report 2020 on the occasion said that AJK Bank has earned 14 years record profit of Rs 300 million in 2020.

He observed that banking profit was declined up to Rs 134 million in 2019 but in 2020 financial year it jumped up to Rs 300 million which is the 14 year record profit of the bank, he said added.

Providing the detail, the President AJK Bank said that Bank deposits were Rs 11.87 billion in 2019 which increased up to Rs 13.70 billion in 2020 which is heights in last 14 years till now. He said that similarly the remittances Rs 863 million in 2019 which increased up to Rs 2.86 billion in 2020 and this rise was the highest so far.The CEO Khawar Saeed maintained that AJK Bank provided loons of Rs 2.4 billion rupees to its clients till 31 December last year.

The AJK Finance and Health Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi highly appreciated the banking performance of AJK Bank including its financial discipline, record profit, deposits, remittances and progress in other sectors and felicitated the President AJK Bank and other Bank officials and assured government's full cooperation.