AJK Bank Hosts Capacity Building Workshop To Meet Challenges In Banking Sector

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 12:57 PM

AJK Bank hosts capacity building workshop to meet challenges in banking sector

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ), The state-run Bank of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (BOAJK) hosted a day-long capacity building / training workshop on 'Opening, Operation & Maintenance of Customer Accounts' in the prospective of the due requirements of the State Bank of Pakistan and other regularity authorities and global scenario relating to Anti-Money Laundering (AML) guidelines.

The workshop was attended among others by the Operation Managers/Officers of Muzaffarabad Zone, BoAJK said in an official statement released to media here Sunday.

The participants were awarded certificates of appreciation for their participation.

The participants lauded the quality of contents and delivery of the subject by the trainers.

They pledged to apply the knowledge in their work environment to comply with the regulations to safeguard the reputation of the fast-emerging BoAJK.

