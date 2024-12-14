Open Menu

AJK-based Christian Community Begins Preparations To Celebrate Christmas With Full Religious Zeal And Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) In Azad Jammu Kashmir, elaborated programs are being chalked out by the AJK-based Christian community to celebrate Christmas on December 25 with traditional religious zeal and fervor, Christian Pastor of Azad Kashmir and Chairman Azad Jammu Kashmir Christian Welfare Society Younis Bhatti said.

Addressing a gathering of local organizing Christian community held at Mangla here Saturday, he said that the religious festival would be celebrated by the Christian community with full traditional religious enthusiasm in AJK, including Mirpur district.

He said that there was complete freedom for the minorities, including the Christian community, to perform their religious customs and obligations in AJK, following traditional communal harmony between minorities and the majority community in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural duties like in other parts of the country.

He said that because of the liberal approach of the government and the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the soil of motherland Pakistan and AJK was enriched with a conducive environment for all the minority communities where there was complete sovereignty and freedom to perform their religious rites and other due obligations.

The spokesperson said that the minorities would bring about all of their potentials for the speedy progress, prosperity, and uplift of the country and will leave no stone unturned to make the defense of the country stronger up to the required extent.

"The minority Christian community will never lag behind in giving any sacrifice to make the Kashmir freedom movement a complete success. The minorities are always determined to pay their due share for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self-determination, he added. 

