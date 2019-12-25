UrduPoint.com
AJK-based Christian Community Celebrates Christmas

Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:33 PM

The Christian fraternity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wednesday celebrated their religious festival Christmas with fullest traditional religious fervor and devotion

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) : The Christian fraternity of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Wednesday celebrated their religious festival Christmas with fullest traditional religious fervor and devotion.

The Christian community in the area prayed through special prayer services for the progress, prosperity and sovereignty of Pakistan and the freedom of Occupied Kashmir from long Indian subjugation.

They prayed for the unity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan coupled with the renewal of the pledge to perform an active role for the stability, progress and prosperity of Pakistan side by side the majority Muslim community of the country.

The special Christmas ceremonies were held at Mangla (Mirpur) and the local District Council Hall under the auspices of Christian Welfare Foundation, the central organization of local Christian community, with the coordination of the local social welfare and public representative organizations of the Muslims, in Mirpur district to celebrate the Christmas with great enthusiasm and devotion and religious zeal and fervor.

The ceremonies were also attended by a large number of people from classes of the Christian community. The venues of the ceremonies were beautifully decorated with colorful buntings and banners while special gifts were distributed among the children and the social workers.

