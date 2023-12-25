Open Menu

AJK-based Christian Fraternity Celebrates Christmas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : Dec 25 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Dec, 2023) In Azad Jammu Kashmir, the Christian community celebrated Christmas with traditional fervor, emphasizing the teachings of love and tolerance. Special ceremonies, organized in collaboration with Muslim leaders, showcased unity.

Leaders pledged commitment to Pakistan's progress and prosperity, expressing solidarity with the Kashmir freedom movement.

The festivities, marked by prayers and gift distribution, highlighted religious freedom for minorities. The event concluded with hopes for the country's security and the liberation of Jammu & Kashmir. This interfaith celebration in Kashmir symbolizes unity and a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.

