AJK-based medical colleges to boost students' skills through extracurricular activities

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) State-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, Mirpur hosted the first-ever extracurricular activities for the students of Azad Jammu Kashmir-based medical colleges at the college's principal campus, which concluded here on Sunday.

These activities included sports competitions, recitation of poems, poetry, and literary speeches. The events lasted for four days.

And Jammu Kashmir Medical College Muzaffarabad, Poonch Medical College Rawalakot, and Mohiuddin Islamic Medical College Mirpur faculty members enthusiastically participated in the programs.

AJK Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali inaugurated the events. Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Principal Professor Dr. Faisal Basheer highlighted the curricular and extracurricular activities of his institution.

The events were followed by enthusiastic participation and support of the students aimed at promoting the physical, mental, and spiritual abilities of the students, which helps to create as well as discover their hidden talents, said the MBBS Mirpur College Principal, Prof. Dr. Faisal Bashir, highlighting the salient features of the 4-day-long events.

"Such extracurricular activities not only promote the creativity of the students but also inculcate social and moral values among them," Sr. Professor of the College, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed Raja, ENT Specialist, and also President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Mirpur District later told APP here on Sunday.

Mr. Justice Khalid Rashid Chaudhry, judge of Azad Jammu Kashmir High Court, was the Chief Guest on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest AJK HC judge, Justice Khalid Rashid Chaudhry, appreciated the creativity of the students and said that the youth were the bright future of the nation, and they shall have to perform as quality future architects of the nation, being the doctors after completing their studies.

He particularly lauded the former founder principal, Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College, Professor Abdul Rasheed Mian, DG Health Dr. Farooq Ahmad Noor, Commissioner Mirpur Chaudhary Shaukat Ali, and the college principal, Prof. Dr. Faisal Bashir, for hosting this event with hard work and dedication.

Speaking on this occasion, Principal Prof. Dr. Faisal Bashir and Vice Principal Professor Dr. Ijaz Mehmood Chaudhry said more such programs will be organized in the future to facilitate the boosting of students' skills further and to enable them to serve the ailing humanity in a more voluminous manner after completing their studies in the AJK-based medical colleges.

They thanked all the faculty members, and students said that such activities were always imperative for the overall uplift of the youth.

