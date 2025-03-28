AJK-based non-locals start moving to their respective home stations to celebrate Eid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Mar, 2025) AJK--based non-locals, hailing from various parts of Pakistan, have started moving to their respective parent home stations in various parts of the country to go to celebrate the Eid ul Fitar likely to be celebrated on March 31.

"There are thousands of people, hailing from various parts of Pakistan including those belonging to Pakistan-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees, who are settled ordinarily in AJK in connection with their employment with the government and private sector institutions, besides in connection with business of different natures in all ten districts of AJK," Muddasir, a government employee told APP.

Such AJK-based non-local persons belonging to various parts of Pakistan, are considered to be the ordinary residents at their existing concerned cities, towns and districts of residence in AJK.

At the same time, a great enthusiasm was being witnessed among such persons while leaving for their respective home stations by their personal and public transport to celebrate the sanctified festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

Azad Jammu Kashmir government, it may be added, has already announced state Eid ul fitr holidays for three days from March 31 to April 2.

