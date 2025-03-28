AJK-based Non-locals Start Moving To Their Respective Home Stations To Celebrate Eid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Mar, 2025) AJK--based non-locals, hailing from various parts of Pakistan, have started moving to their respective parent home stations in various parts of the country to go to celebrate the Eid ul Fitar likely to be celebrated on March 31.
"There are thousands of people, hailing from various parts of Pakistan including those belonging to Pakistan-based Jammu & Kashmir refugees, who are settled ordinarily in AJK in connection with their employment with the government and private sector institutions, besides in connection with business of different natures in all ten districts of AJK," Muddasir, a government employee told APP.
Such AJK-based non-local persons belonging to various parts of Pakistan, are considered to be the ordinary residents at their existing concerned cities, towns and districts of residence in AJK.
At the same time, a great enthusiasm was being witnessed among such persons while leaving for their respective home stations by their personal and public transport to celebrate the sanctified festival of Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.
Azad Jammu Kashmir government, it may be added, has already announced state Eid ul fitr holidays for three days from March 31 to April 2.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
XRG continues global expansion with entry into Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin LNG p ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed hosts employees from various government entities at Ramadan If ..
US decision to end support for Gavi puts millions of children’s lives at risk
ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility
Brand Dubai launches 2025 edition of #EidInDubai
Muslim Council of Elders, Abrahamic Family House mourn Mohamed Al-Mahrasawy, cha ..
Dubai releases all inmates involved in rental disputes ahead of Eid
Maroc Telecom, Inwi forge strategic alliance to advance Morocco's digital infras ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK-based non-locals start moving to their respective home stations to celebrate Eid6 minutes ago
-
Punjab women welcome CM's 'Friendly Protection Force' for harassment-free eid shopping16 minutes ago
-
4000KG medicines’ consignment dispatched to Parachinar16 minutes ago
-
Shalwar Kameez, colorful bangles dominate Eid shopping trends: report26 minutes ago
-
13 criminals held56 minutes ago
-
Five killed in double bus crash in Quetta2 hours ago
-
Five Killed, several hurt in Chakwal bus accident2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to host first Digital FDI event on April 29-304 hours ago
-
President lauds security forces for eliminating 11 terrorists in KP operations4 hours ago
-
Special Eid trains begin operations to facilitate passengers4 hours ago
-
Nation seeks blessings on Lailatul Qadr as special prayers held at Faisal, Badshahi mosques & across ..7 hours ago
-
PM pays tribute to security forces for operations against terrorists12 hours ago