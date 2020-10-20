UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Begins Brisk Preparation To Celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH) With Full Religious Zeal And Fervor.

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 07:01 PM

AJK begins brisk preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with full religious zeal and fervor.

With the very advent of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, brisk preparations began, with full religious enthusiasm and devotion across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12thof Rabi ul Awwal falling on October 30 Friday

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :With the very advent of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, brisk preparations began, with full religious enthusiasm and devotion across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12thof Rabi ul Awwal falling on October 30 Friday.

In all AJK districts, the cities and towns streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers will be beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet � Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milar-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

At night all private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with multi-color lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The sacred day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir and for the liberation all the occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Palestine and the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

In AJK the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sacred day.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

It will be the day of renewal of the pledge that best way for the Muslims to get rid, is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah Almighty and the sayings of the Holy prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future in and after the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Palestine Jammu Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir October Muslim All Best Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai to further enhance visitor experience with r ..

32 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed calls on the city to embrace a ..

32 minutes ago

Climate events, COVID-19 strain displaced 1.5m peo ..

47 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber, Google, discus ..

1 hour ago

Two dacoits arrested in Faisalabad

45 seconds ago

Body of youth found

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.