AJK begins brisk preparation to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with full religious zeal and fervor.

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :With the very advent of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, brisk preparations began, with full religious enthusiasm and devotion across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), the Birth Day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the sanctified day of 12thof Rabi ul Awwal falling on October 30 Friday.

In all AJK districts, the cities and towns streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers will be beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet � Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milar-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

At night all private and public buildings will be beautifully illuminated with multi-color lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred birth day of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The sacred day will dawn with special prayers at Fajr, in the mosques throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir as well as in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the upholding and flourishing of islam and the Islamic teachings, unity, solidarity, progress and welfare of the Muslim ummah, security and stability of Pakistan and Kashmir and for the liberation all the occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Palestine and the Indian held Jammu Kashmir.

In AJK the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and 'Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the sacred day.

Major ceremonies to celebrate the day with fullest religious devotion and respect will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last Holy prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for his great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim ummah besides upholding the teachings of Islam.

It will be the day of renewal of the pledge that best way for the Muslims to get rid, is to strictly act upon the orders of Allah Almighty and the sayings of the Holy prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) for their (Muslim Ummah) bright future in and after the world.