AJK Begins Preparations To Celebrate Eid Milad Un Nabi (PBUH)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 08:50 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, preparations to celebrate Eid ‘Milad-Un-Nabi’ (PBUH) are in full swing in Azad Jammu Kashmir, with great enthusiasm, religious zeal, and fervor on September 06.
In all 10 districts of the liberated territory, the cities and towns' streets and roads, including bazars and shopping centers will be decorated with colorful lights and banners bearing the writings about the celebration.
Gates will be erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.
All private and public buildings will be illuminated with colored lights on this occasion.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and ‘Mahaafil-e-Milad’ will also be held in all small and major towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir.
A large number of people from all walks of life will join the sacred procession with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.
Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places on the route of the Milaad procession will pay glorious tributes to the Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).
The milk and soft drinks sabeels will be set up by various organization along the entire routes of the Milaad processions, food will also be distributed among the people.
APP/ahr/378
