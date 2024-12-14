Open Menu

AJK Begins Preparations To Celebrate The Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam With Traditional Zeal And Fervor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 11:50 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Brisk preparations have been started to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on the 25th of December with full zeal and fervor across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Special programs are being devised by various social, political, governmental, and non-governmental organizations and forums to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan with great enthusiasm and devotion.

“In Mirpur, a major ceremony to pay glorious tributes to the Father of the Nation will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee (NEOC) with the coordination of various social and political organizations to pay rich tributes to the founder of Pakistan for his lifetime services for the accomplishment of the dream of the emergence of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent—Pakistan,” sources told APP here on Saturday. “A grand Quaid’s birthday cake cutting ceremony will be held to mark the birth anniversary,” the sources added.

Another ceremony to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan will be hosted by Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK, with the coordination of the convenor of the Jammu Kashmir Free Media Association of Jammu and Kashmir, here cutting the birthday cake of the greatest leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent, who realized the emergence of a separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent under his sole vibrant leadership.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, the freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands, including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke, and bleeding Palestine from Israel’s yoke.

Similar special ceremonies will also be organized by various social, political, and intellectual organizations in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the day.

Speakers, on this occasion, will pay glorious tributes to the great leader and founder of Pakistan, besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas, and achievements, which led to the emergence of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

