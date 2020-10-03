AJK begins preparations to commemorate 15th Anniversary of October 8, earthquake as National Disaster Awareness Day:

Necessary preparations have been stated to commemorate the 15th Anniversary of history's worst earthquake of October 8, 2005 across Azad Jammu Kashmir as the National Disaster Awareness Day with the glowing tributes to be paid to the victims of the catastrophe in the region

"In the AJK's metropolis Muzaffarabad, the day of October 8 will be marked with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan as well as the national and international NGO's and brotherly foreign countries who contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK", the DGPR AJK Raja Azhar Iqbal told APP on Saturday while highlighting conspicuous programs being chalked out to observe the anniversary.

In Mirpur, a walk of the victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake including the orphan children and others will be held to mark the anniversary. The Walk to be led by the city elite/elders of the diverse segments of the civil society will start from Quaid e Azam International cricket Stadium at 8.00 a.m on October 8 and pass through major city streets to mark the anniversary.