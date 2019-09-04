AJK BISE announces HSSC result 2019

Private-sector colleges broken the records of their exceptional successes as compared to their contemporaries in the public sector in Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II (Composite) Examination (Annual-2019), held under the auspices of AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur, it was officially announced

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Private-sector colleges broken the records of their exceptional successes as compared to their contemporaries in the public sector in Higher Secondary school Certificate Part-II (Composite) Examination (Annual-2019), held under the auspices of AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Mirpur, it was officially announced.

This reality appeared after the AJK BISE formally announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II (Composite) Examination (Annual-2019),at a news conference here on Wednesday. The Board also unveiled the Names of top 20 positions holding students, both male and female, appeared in the examination.

Chairman AJK BISE Prof. Shahid Munir Jarral was the chief guest on this occasion who unveiled the names of the first top three positions holding students � including two boys and a girl student, including two belonging to three separate private-sector educational institutions located in all three districts of Kotli, Bhimbher and Mirpur district of Mirpur division of AJK.

Besides the Chairman AJK BISE, Prof. Shahid Munor Jaraal, Controller Examination AJK BISE (Colleges) Prof. Atique ur Rehman, Secretary BISE Prof. Muhammad Shahpaul and Coordinating Officer Zia Ullah Joshi highlighted the salient features of the fool proof examination system conducted by the Board.

Mr. Zain ul Aabideen (Roll No. 508263) of the private sector Alghazali College of Sciences, Kotli (AJK), belonging to pre-Medical group secured first position in entire Board in the examination by securing 1051 marks out of total of 1100 marks.

Similarly Mr. Hassan Rehman (Roll No. 508019) (Pre-Medical group) of Read Foundation College Bhimbher secured 2nd position by bagging 1045 marks and Ms. Izzat Hayat of Kashmir Model College Mirpur (Roll No. 501132), (Pre-Medical group ) secured 3rd positions in the entire board by securing 1037 out of a total of 1100 marks in the examination.

The results is also available on the website of the AJK BISE. The Boards website address is: www.ajkbise.net , Controller Examination (Colleges) AJK BISE told the news conference.

The boys students also stayed atop as they secured first two top positions out of the top 20 positions in the results of the annual Higher Secondary School Certificate (Intermediate) Part-II Composite examination � 2019.

The preliminary analyses of the overall results spoke of the unprecedented excellent performance of the private-sector colleges as compared to those running in the public sector across Azad Jammu Kashmir, in the examination announced by the AJK BISE Wednesday.

Unveiling the salient features of the results, Controller Examination (Colleges) AJK BISE Prof. Atiq ur Rehman said that a total of 45138 candidates out of a total of 46196 candidates appeared in the examination. Out of those appeared in the examination a total of 26202 candidates were declared successful. Thus the overall result of the entire Board remained 58.05 percent. The overall result of regular candidates remained 68.98 percent � whereas the overall result of private candidates remained 38.36 percent.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman AJK Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Mirpur Prof. Shahid Munir Jaraal, Prof. Atique ur Rehman, Secretary BISE Prof. Muhammad Shahpaul, Coordinating Officer Zia Ullah Joshi said that the AJK BISE is bent upon to maintain the fool-proof examination system harmonious to the need of the modern age � with prime focus and spirit to produce quality future architects of the nation.

The BISE Chairman Prof. Shahid Munir Jiraal, while elaborating the curricular and co-curricular activities of the BISE reiterated that his organization was determined to maintain the foolproof examination system on latest grounds under the aegis of the Board to ensure the maintenance of high principles and credibility of the institution for the sake of establishment of the trend of competition among the students throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The successful regular candidates, seeking to obtain their result cards directly from the office of Board may appear for the same along with the authority letter from the head of their concerned college.

The result cards of regular candidates will be sent to the heads of their respective colleges the BISE declared.

Whereas the result cards of the private candidates will be sent through registered mail on their respective addresses. The Board has asked the candidates to contact the Controller Examination Colleges if the result cards are not reached to them in next 30 days.