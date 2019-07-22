AJK BISE announces SSC results; girls clinch top positions

The AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education here Monday announced the results of the annual secondary school certificate (Matriculation) examination Part-II composite 2019) held under the auspices of the board

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) : The AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary education here Monday announced the results of the annual secondary school certificate (Matriculation) examination Part-II composite 2019) held under the auspices of the board.

First two top positions were clinched by girl students in the examination, (Part II Composite 2019), held under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mirpur, in the examination across the AJK State.

The female students remained atop by securing two of the three top positions in the examination with exceptional distinctions in the overall results.

All the first top 64 positions-holding students belong to the private-sector schools in various parts of AJK including Mirpur district.

Not a single government-sector school could secure any visible position in the examination across AJK. This fact is self-explanatory of the extremely poor performance of the public-sector educational institutions in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

"A total of 46710 candidates, both boys and girls students, out of a total of 61795 candidates have qualified the annual Secondary School Certificate examination 2019 held under the auspices of the AJK BISE", declared Prof. Shahid Munir Jaraal, Chairman AJK BISE, while unveiling the first top 64 positions-holding candidates appeared in the examination, at a news conference at the BISE complex here Monday.

"The overall results of the annual matriculation composite examination � 2019, held under the auspices of AJK BISE, remained 75.59 percent, the chairman AJK BISE said.

Unveiling break up of the results, the Controller Examination (Schools) Naeem Shahid Chaudhry said that those passed the examination included 39404 regular and 70306 private candidates.

He said that a total of 62786 candidates (both genders) applied for appearing in the examination. Of these, a total of 61795 candidates appeared in the examination of which a total of 46710 candidates passed the examination. Thus the overall result of the entire Board remained 75.59 percent. Whereas the overall result of regular candidates remained 85.36 percent and the overall result of private candidates remained 46.73 percent, he added.

Unveiling the Names of the overall first top three positions-holding students in the overall examination, the Chairman AJK BISE said that Syeda Sehrish Bukhari d/o Syed Zulfiqar Hussain Shah, (Roll No. 107333) of Read Foundation High School Panjera, Kotli District secured first position in entire board in the examination by bagging 1084 marks out of total of 1100 marks.

Similarly Ms. Kiran Zubair d/o Zubair Ahmed Anjum (Roll No. 107334) of same Read Foundation School, Panjeira, Kotli District secured 2nd position in entire Board obtaining 1082 out of 1100 marks.

Likewise Abdul Qadoos s/o Abdul Shakoor Khalid, (Roll No. 134147) of Cadet College Pallandri (Sudhanoti District) secured 3rdposition in entire Board examination securing 1080 out of total of 1100 marks in the exam.

The entire result will also be available on the web-site of AJK BISE - http://www.ajkbise.net on Monday. Besides the results could also be obtained through SMS from all net works of cellular phones writing Roll number AJK � and send on 5050.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest, Chairman AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Prof. Shahid Munir Jaraal said that the under the dynamic leadership and the special directives of the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan the AJK BISE is determined to introduce reforms in order to ensure more transparency in the examination system harmonious to the need of the modern age � primarily under the spirit to produce quality future architects of the nation.

While elaborating the curricular activities of the BISE, the BISE Chairman reiterated that his institution was determined to maintain the foolproof and transparent examination system on latest grounds under the aegis of the Board to ensure the maintenance of high principles and credibility of the institution for the sake of establishment of the trend of competition among the students throughout Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides the Chairman of the Board Prof. Munir Jaraal,. Controller Examination (Schools) Naeem Shahid and Zia Ullah Joshi, focal person M. D. Tahir and other officials of the Board on this occasion highlighted the curricular and co-curricular activities besides the developments for the most transparent examination system of the BISE, harmonious to the need of the modern era.

The result cards of regular candidates have been sent to the heads of their respective colleges. Whereas the result cards of the private candidates have been sent through registered mail on their respective addresses. The result of the candidates, against whom the arrears of the admission fee were lying, have been delayed. But will be released on removal of the objections on submission of application with fee for Rs. 800/- within 30 days from the date of announcement of the results.

The admission forms to appear in the supplementary secondary school examinartion-2019 could be submitted to the office of the Board by the stipulated last date of 08.08.2019 with single fee, by 15.08.2019 with double fee and by 22.08.2019 with triple fee. The admission forms reaching after the above stipulated dates will not be entertained, the BISE said.