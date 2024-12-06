AJK BISE Chairman, DPI Colleges Convicted In Contempt Of Court
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Dec, 2024) High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Friday convicted Chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Mirpur Ch. Nazar Hussain and Director Physical Instructions (DPI) Colleges AJK, Dr. Abdul Rehman awarding 15 and 7 days imprisonment respectively in a contempt of court proceeding.
Both the officials were arrested from the premises of the court and sent to behind the bars.
The learned court comprising Mr. Justice Khalid Rasheed Chaudhry also ordered the removal of the convicted AJK BISE Chairman Chaudhry Nazar Hussain from the office
The charge sheet of the contempt of court case was issued to the AJK BISE Chairman Ch. Nazar Hussain. After three or four hearings, the judge of the High Court Mirpur, Mr. Justice Khalid Rashid Chaudhry, reserved the verdict after the proceedings, which was announced on Friday.
The co-accused DPI Colleges Azad Jammu Kashmir Dr.
Abdul Rehman, involved in the case, was also arrested from the premises of the court and sentenced to 7 days imprisonment.
The convicted AJK BISE Chairman Chaudhry Nazar Hussain had. despite the court of laws' granted stay order, had gotten revoked the powers of the Secretary AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Professor Laeeq Ahmed, from the Board of Governors, on which the Secretary of the AJK BISE moved to the High Court of AJK.
On the orders of the AJK HC the convicted Chairman of the AJK BISE Mirpur Chaudhry Nazar Hussain was removed from office on conviction in the contempt of court case after he was arrested from the courts premises soon after announcement of the judgement.
The co-accused DPI Colleges Azad Kashmir Dr. Abdul Rehman was also arrested from the court's premises after he wad sentenced to 7 days imprisonment on the case.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness Session on gender based violence held at Khursheed Begum College1 minute ago
-
5-day visit of UNESCO mission concludes1 minute ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto appreciates Kundi for holding APC2 minutes ago
-
Five-day training workshop concludes at MNSUA2 minutes ago
-
SDPI, UNFPA launch groundbreaking data storytelling, visualization workshop for unlocking power of d ..2 minutes ago
-
MoFA issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals amid evolving situation in Syria2 minutes ago
-
Senate panel slams CDA over missing property files, warns of action2 minutes ago
-
13 dead,1589 injured in 1514 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for harassing woman12 minutes ago
-
433,000 traffic rules violators penalized in 202412 minutes ago
-
MNA Jamal vows to address Sariab library issues soon12 minutes ago
-
Five brick kilns demolished over violations12 minutes ago