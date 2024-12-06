AJK BISE Chairman, DPI Colleges convicted in contempt of court

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Dec, 2024) High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Friday convicted Chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Mirpur Ch. Nazar Hussain and Director Physical Instructions (DPI) Colleges AJK, Dr. Abdul Rehman awarding 15 and 7 days imprisonment respectively in a contempt of court proceeding.

Both the officials were arrested from the premises of the court and sent to behind the bars.

The learned court comprising Mr. Justice Khalid Rasheed Chaudhry also ordered the removal of the convicted AJK BISE Chairman Chaudhry Nazar Hussain from the office

The charge sheet of the contempt of court case was issued to the AJK BISE Chairman Ch. Nazar Hussain. After three or four hearings, the judge of the High Court Mirpur, Mr. Justice Khalid Rashid Chaudhry, reserved the verdict after the proceedings, which was announced on Friday.

The convicted AJK BISE Chairman Chaudhry Nazar Hussain had. despite the court of laws' granted stay order, had gotten revoked the powers of the Secretary AJK Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Professor Laeeq Ahmed, from the Board of Governors, on which the Secretary of the AJK BISE moved to the High Court of AJK.

