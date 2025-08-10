AJK BISE Mirpur denies rumors of office closures

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary education (AJK BISE) Mirpur has categorically denied rumors circulating on social media about the closure of its regional liaison offices in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot. In an official statement, released on Saturday, a spokesperson for the AJK BISE described the reports as baseless and contrary to facts. The Board has clarified that the existing sub-offices will continue to function as usual.

The AJK BISE is currently in the process of digitizing its services, making most of its facilities online for students, to facilitate students and the general public, the Board plans to establish District Student Facilitation Centers at each district headquarters, he added.

Spokesperson of AJK BISE further revealed that Board aims to provide additional facilities to students from districts located far from the Board's headquarters in Mirpur.

By establishing facilitation centers, students from districts like Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, and others will be able to submit their matters at their respective district headquarters, saving time, travel hassles, and financial expenses.

An official fact-finding committee has been formed to investigate employees allegedly spreading baseless rumors and creating unrest among the public. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found involved in spreading false propaganda. The AJK BISE has appealed to the public not to believe in such baseless social media reports without valid documentary evidence.