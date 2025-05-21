AJK BISE' Team Conducts Surprise Checking Of Examination Centers In State Metropolis
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2025 | 10:40 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st May, 2025) The Azad Jammu Kashmir board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Mirpur, Chairman Professor Nazar Hussain Chaudhry, flanked by Professor Raja Farooq Azad (mobile Inspector) has conducted a surprise visit to the examination centers in Muzaffarabad district including Govt.
Degree College Kahori, Model Science College Muzaffarabad, Ali Akbar Awan High School, Pilot High school Muzaffarabad to have detailed review of the conduct and management of the examination in the centers.
The AJK BISE Mirpur sources told APP here that while expressing satisfaction besides issuing strict instructions to ensure maintaining the transparent examination system, the chairman made it clear that there would be no compromise on the transparency of the examination and strict action would be taken against the staff for any negligence to this direction.
On this occasion, the surprise checking team also reviewed the facilities provided to the students during the examination and issued due important instructions, the sources added.
APP/ ahr/378
