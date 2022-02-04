AJK blessed with Police reforms through establishing first women police station at Rawalakot, CTD: Qayyum Niazi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) : Feb 04 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said that police have the greatest responsibility for maintaining peace and order besides protecting lives and property of the masses.

Addressing a passing out parade ceremony at Police Training School in the State metropolis, he said that the government was taking solid steps for the betterment of the people in accordance with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said that the setting up of first Women Police Station at Rawalakot, setting up of Counter Terrorism Department and Service Centers were the reforms of the present government.

The AJK Prime Minister said the quality of training of Azad Jammu Kashmir Police was the best and added that the police training school is being given the status of a college which will have a lecture hall, staff accommodation and a mess. He underlined the need to further improve the legal system so that maximum facilities could be made available to the people. He said that future recruitments in Azad Kashmir police would also be done through NTS so that people would also come to the police on merit.

The Prime Minister said the Azad Kashmir Police is also playing a role along with the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control and said that further reforms were made in the institution after the arrival of the Inspector General of Police.

Speaking on the occasion, AJK Inspector General of Police Sohail Habib Tajik said the present government has taken solid steps for the welfare of police in a short span of time which has further improved the performance of the police. He said that today, Azad Kashmir Police was carrying out its duties along with the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control.

He said that along with Counter Terrorism Department, Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Investigation in three major districts of Azad Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalkot, Safe City project was being launched in 10 districts to minimize crime. Azad Kashmir Police is being linked with consulates of 32 countries of the world and for the first time, Live CCTV footage has been introduced in Azad Kashmir police stations, he told.

SSP Riaz Haider Bukhari administered oath to 570 recruits on this occasion.

Prime Minister distributed cash prizes and certificates among the officers who performed well during the training.

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Minister for education Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Minister for Public Health Nisar Ansar Abdali, Parliamentary Secretary for Elementary, Secondary and Higher Education Prof. Taqdees Gillani, Member Assembly Nisara Abbasi, Secretary to the Government. Heads of departments, police officers and large number of citizens attended the ceremony.