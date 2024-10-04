Open Menu

AJK Braces For Observing 19th Anniversary Of Oct 8, 2005 Quake As Awareness Day

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 01:00 PM

AJK braces for observing 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 quake as awareness day

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Oct, 2024) In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), preparations have begun to observe the19th Anniversary of history’s worst deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 in the state with due feelings of seriousness, respect and determination as the National Disaster Awareness Day with the glowing tributes that would be paid to the martyrs and other victims of the history’s first-ever most-worst deadly catastrophe in this part of the Himalayan state.

A grand ceremony would be hosted by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Educational Complex at Akhterabad in Mirpur, dwelling hundreds of children who had fallen orphan and shelter less in the deadly earthquake will be the hallmark of the 19th Anniversary of the history’s worst catastrophe which would be observed in this lake district also simultaneously with rest of AJK on October, 08, official sources told APP here on Friday.

The ceremony will begin at 6.00 am at the mega KORT complex at Akhterabad, in outskirt of this lake city, said Ch. Akhter, the founder of the KORT, the largest shelter home in South Asia, housing over 500 of orphan and shelter less children – mostly those who were rendered homeless and orphan following the killer earthquake of October 2005 in Muzaffarabad and various adjoining parts of AJK and KPK.

Talking to APP, Akhtar said that the grand ceremony to pay tributes to the victims of the history's worst catastrophe, would be attended among others by the dignitaries, besides social workers, volunteers and heads of various nation-building institutions would attend to observe the anniversary with due respect and prayers for the victims of the devastating calamity.

This year, Mirpur city of AJK will observe the anniversary when it met the same fate in form of September, 24, 2019 devastating earthquake of moderate magnitude measuring 5.8 at Richter scale that left at least 45 people dead and over 1000 injured besides huge damaging of the buildings across the city and adjoining areas of Jatlaan leaving hundreds of thousands of the people shelter less badly affecting the daily life.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques at Fajr across AJK for the departed souls of the earthquake victims. It will be a gazetted holiday throughout AJK State.

Major ceremony to mark the day will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad, with the sign of deep-rooted love and affection by the government and the people of Pakistan as well as the national and international NGO’s and brotherly foreign countries who contributed their exceptional share for the rebuilding and rehabilitation of the quake-hit zone of AJK, the State Disaster Management Authorities sources told APP.

In Mirpur, the major ceremony will be held where "fateha Khawani" will be offered for the for the martyrs and simultaneously with rest of the country sirens were blown at 8.52 a.m and two minutes silence will be observed in the mourning of the victims of the catastrophe at a ceremony to be started at Quaid-e-Azam cricket Stadium in the morning of October 8, local authorities said when contacted here on Tuesday to inquire about the programs of the anniversary of deadly catastrophe in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The concerned district authorities in all three districts of Mirpur division are giving final touches to the programs of the anniversary in the division.

Several of the mega Development Projects of public welfare have been completed in the AJK State metropolis in the wake of the broad-based phased plan to rehabilitate the AJK metropolis on latest grounds comprising modern civic and other infrastructural facilities.

Similar special ceremonies including walks for awareness, seminars and symposiums will also be held in all other parts of AJK in the memory of the martyrs of the devastating quake which left over 75 thousand people dead and lakhs of others injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Injured Dead Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Same Lake City Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir September October 2019 All Government Share Asia Housing Love

Recent Stories

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, ..

PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..

8 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional ..

Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

13 hours ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

13 hours ago
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

13 hours ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

13 hours ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

13 hours ago
 KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

13 hours ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan