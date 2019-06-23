AJK budget gateway to socio-economic uplift, prosperity of state: AJK legislators

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) : Jun 23 (APP):Participating in the post-budget debate in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly, AJK Minister for Sports, Youth and Culture Ch. Muhammad Saeed asserted that the new fiscal year AJK budget would play a positive role in the socio-economic uplift and welfare and prosperity of the people and the State.

The lower house of the AJK Parliament resumed debate on budget 2019-20 after it met in the state's metropolis on Sunday.

Highlighting the salient features of the budget, Saeed said the government set three priorities i.e. good governance, Kashmir liberation struggle and growth and development of the State and it did well so far.

He said roads and communication sector was given adequate funding because of doubling development budget. Highways were reconditioned and now link roads were being bettered, he stated.

Ch. Saeed said now no one could raise finger at the appointments of teachers through the transparent NTS and PSC selection process.

Saeed, the MLA elected from Mirpur city constituency, thanked PM Farooq Haider and finance minister of the state Dr. Najeeb Naqi for resolving problems of Mangla Dam affectees.

He said the government was extending better sports facilities to the youth. He disclosed that paragliding cup was being held in Muzaffarabad in cooperation with tourism department. Players of more than 50 countries are taking part in the paragliding, he maintained.

Minister for Civil Defense Ahmed Raza Qadri, Minister for food Syed Shaukat Ali Shah, Minister for Jails Ch. Muhammad Ishaq, Minister for Sports Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Deputy Speaker Sardar Amir Altaf, Minister for Agriculture Ch. Masood Khalid and MLA Aleem Shah expressed their views on the next budget.

Ahmed Raza Qadri said when incumbent Prime Minister Farooq-haider-led government came into power, AJK was suffering with severe financial crunch. Even it was hard to pay salaries to government employees, but the government had established financial discipline, he added.

He said the government was focusing on hydropower generation, tourism, health and education. He lauded the steps like free emergency services, NTS, restructuring of PSC, biometric system in educational institutions.

Qadri said the government was also resolving refugees's problems including enhancing their sustenance allowance. He said emergency services were being launched with the cooperation of Federal government in 16 Tehsils near LoC.

Syed Shaukat Ali Shah felicitated the finance minister and his team for presenting people friendly budget.

He said it was the largest budget of AJK history which was reflecting aspirations of the people. Ch. Muhammad Ishaque said it was the largest budget of the state.

He said the situation of AJK had a direct impact on the morale of people across the Line of Control.

He said special attention was paid on education, health, tourism and growth and development in the budget.

He was of the view that restoration of merit had ended the difference of rich and poor in AJK now. He said people were getting better health facilities through free emergency services and supported the budget for approval.

Sardar Amir Altaf said it was a balanced budget in which projects of progress and prosperity were focused.

He said assembly was lucky that it passed the Khatm-e- Naboowat bill and termed the 13th amendment as a historic achievement of PML-N which helped people and state to be empowered. Taking part in debate Ch. Muhammad Masood Khalid felicitated finance minister and his team for presenting a historic budget.

He appealed the treasury benches and opposition to ensure good atmosphere in the house.

He said the government was giving great importance to agriculture sector, adding fruit plants were being set up in urban areas of the State which would not only enhance state resources but also overcome unemployment issue. He supported the budget for approval.

MLA Asad Aleem Shah said being a base camp government of AJK had more responsibility for Kashmir liberation struggle.

He said development process in the state continued swiftly because of doubling the development budget.

He underscored the need of further bettering the tourism policy so that visiting tourists were provided good facilities.