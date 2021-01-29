AJK business community for withdrawal of recent FBR amendments in tax laws

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) : Jan 29 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)'s business community Friday urged the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to withdraw the recent amendments in the tax laws for survival of the local industrial sector.

Talking to journalists, FPCCI former vice president and AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry former president Chaudhry Javed Iqbal said such amendments could undermine the industrial progress besides the socioeconomic growth in the State.

He said the AJK was already lacking industries and required infrastructure in the industrial areas due to its particular geographical layout and lack of resources.

He continued to say that in a bid to remove these effects and encourage the investments in the industrial sector, the AJK government had developed industrial estates in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts offering incentives including tax exemptions for the newly-established industries with prime focus to boost the industrial activity.

He underlined that many industrial units were installed. Those industrial units not only provided the employment opportunities for the jobless skilled and unskilled manpower but also attractively contributed to the govt exchequer in form of due taxes, Javed Iqbal added.

He said the enforcement of unilateral withdrawal of a facility or incentive would leave bad effects on the industrial and economic activities in the industrial areas of the AJK.

The SRO 96 (1)12021, issued on January 26, 2021 said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by section 50 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, read with section 3, sub section (2) of section 22, section 23, section 26, section 33 and section 40D thereof, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to direct that the following further amendments shall be made in the Sales Tax Rules, 2006, namely:— In the aforesaid rules,— (1) after rule 69, the following new Chapter shall be inserted, namely: - CHAPTER X-A SUPPLY FROM TAX EXEMPT AREAS Application. — The provisions of this Chapter shall apply to the supplies of taxable goods brought from tax-exempt areas into taxable areas."He asked the FBR to immediately withdraw the amendments in the above tax laws under the aforesaid SRO.