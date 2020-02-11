AJK buys 150,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has bought 150,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASCO) to overcome shortage of flour in the region

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has bought 150,000 tons of wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASCO) to overcome shortage of flour in the region.

Food department told a high level meeting here Tuesday presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan to review the crisis and flour stock.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Food Syed Shukat Shah, Secretary Finance Ismat Ullah Shah, Principle Secretary to Prime Minister Raja Amjad Pervez, Secretary Food Syed Zahoor Ul Hassan Gilani and other officials.

The prime minister was briefed about wheat stock in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, demand and supply position of wheat and flour.

He was told that there was no wheat or flour crisis in Azad Kashmir.

The Secretary food told the meeting that 150,000 tons of wheat has been purchased from the PASCO and transportation of the same would be started soon. The stock position in the winter station was very good and department was managing well in summer station.

Farooq Haider directed the food department to check the stock of wheat and flour in snow bound and far flung areas to ensure reasonable supply within no time besides providing the flour to masses on official rates.