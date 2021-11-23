UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet Approves Amendment Act For Delivery Of Monetary Relief To Widows, Orphans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:11 PM

AJK cabinet approves Amendment Act for delivery of Monetary relief to widows, orphans

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Tuesday approved an Amendment Act to deliver due financial assistance to widows and orphans under which a special fund would be set up for the welfare of orphans and widows to extend financial assistance to them

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Tuesday approved an Amendment Act to deliver due financial assistance to widows and orphans under which a special fund would be set up for the welfare of orphans and widows to extend financial assistance to them.

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the cabinet meeting held in the State metropolis.

The cabinet decided to collect the data of beneficiaries under Ehsas program and to follow the patron of the Federal government in this regard. The meeting decided to introduce a one dish system in weddings and other social functions in the state and to fix the maximum time of celebrations till 10:00 p.m.

The cabinet was apprised of the progress made so far by the Committee on Amendments to the Accountability Act and directed the committee to finalize the recommendations at the next meeting. A detailed briefing was given to the cabinet by the committee to effectively follow up the pending cases in the court.

Addressing the cabinet, the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that according to the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan all resources would be channelized for the welfare of the people of the state. Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking effective steps for the prosperity and well being of the people, he added.

He said only by putting his vision and thinking into practice Azad Kashmir will be made a truly welfare state and the concept of good governance can only be achieved through the spirit to serve the people.

He said that our mission is to serve the people regardless of political affiliations. He said that impartial accountability was the top priority of the government and the process of accountability will be initiated without any discrimination.

The AJK prime minister said that the welfare of widows and orphans is the responsibility of the government and the government will also fulfill its responsibility to provide relief to the destitute and in this regard data of deserving persons across the state should be collected in a transparent manner so that no deserving person is deprived of it.

He directed the secretaries to the government to maintain close liaison with the people and find out their problems so that the problems of the people could be resolved on priority basis.

He expressed his serious concern over the arrest of human rights activist Khurram Pervez. He said in order to provide cover to its crime India has not tolerated even those human rights activists who are respected by the world for their services.

He urged the international human rights organizations in general and Geneva Human Rights Council in particular to play their leading role in the release of Khurram Pervez.

The cabinet meeting prayed for upholding of the status of the Kashmir freedom movement martyrs, martyrs of Armed Forces of Pakistan and Martyrs of Neelum valley in Jannah.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Progress Geneva Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Cabinet Top Court P

Recent Stories

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 5th ed ..

‏Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 5th edition of Fintech Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Justice

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Justice

12 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians call on CM Buzdar

Parliamentarians call on CM Buzdar

49 seconds ago
 Supreme Court accepts Punjab govt's appeal against ..

Supreme Court accepts Punjab govt's appeal against Ittefaq Sugar Mills

50 seconds ago
 CCP resuming enquiry into spike in prices of cooki ..

CCP resuming enquiry into spike in prices of cooking oil, ghee

52 seconds ago
 Oil Prices Rise as Traders Expect OPEC Retaliation ..

Oil Prices Rise as Traders Expect OPEC Retaliation to Reserve Release by US, Oth ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.