AJK cabinet approves new Education Policy 2023-2040

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Saturday approved a new Education Policy 2023-2040 for elementary and secondary schools under which the elementary education was declared compulsory for all and 100 percent children's enrollment in Primary schools with the provision of free of cost books.

The AJK Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, approved the proposed Education Policy and decided to launch a public awareness campaign under the slogan "Education compulsory for every child, exemplary school, exemplary society" across the region to enroll out-of-school children.

The academic year will start from March and books would be provided free of cost to the students up to primary level. Teachers training academy will be established to raise the educational standard.

Addressing the extraordinary meeting, the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the cabinet members should be given a detailed briefing on education policy. He said that under the policy, the curriculum and teaching method would be improved. He said that the problems of the education sector would be resolved under the proposed education policy. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has the honor of being the first to introduce a comprehensive policy on education that integrates IT, entrepreneurship, Mathematics and scientific and religious studies", he said. The approval of the education policy, he said, would go a long way to promote quality education in the state.

He said, the "Educated Kashmir" was the vision of his government.

"The government will use all resources to turn this vision into reality", he said and added that the national education policy had all-round benefits.

He said that 60 to 70 percent of the problems faced by the Education sector would be resolved by the proposed Education Policy.

Regarding the amendment being introduced in the Mirpur Development Authority Act, the Cabinet meeting while postponing the agenda item decided that after looking into the procedure of other authorities, the decision will be taken later.

Regarding the fund collection for Turkey's quake victims, the Cabinet meeting decided that an appeal would be made to the people to deposit funds in the Prime Minister's account.

It was also decided that 5 days' salary of the ministers and all the officers and officials from Grade 6 to 22 will be donated to the earthquake victims of Turkey.

The meeting prayed for the people who were martyred in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

