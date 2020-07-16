UrduPoint.com
AJK Cabinet Approves Special Monsoon Plan To Encounter Any Eventuality

Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 15 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet Wednesday approved a special monsoon plan to deal with any eventuality during the impending devastating floods and rains in the season.

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan chaired a special meeting held in the State's metropolis. The meeting informed about the induction of focal persons by every department besides setting up the control rooms in all district headquarters as well as at central level to monitor and make coordinated efforts to deal with the situation.

The cabinet approved the opening of the secretariat and districts offices with special SOPs and expressed satisfaction over the collection of taxes in AJK. The cabinet highly appreciated the projects launched under CPEC in AJK by Chinese government and expressed the hope that these projects would not only help improve the economic stability of the state but also help to overcome unemployment.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that every government of Pakistan has extended generous financial assistance for the development of AJK and rejected the Indian propaganda about investment made by Chinese government for the socio economic uplift of people of AJK.

Earlier, the cabinet was briefed about the arrangements made by different departments to deal with any untoward situation during monsoon. The cabinet approved unanimous resolutions, commended the role of Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist from Pakistan and reaffirmed that AJK government would play its leading role with Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism.

Through a unanimously passed resolution adopted on the occasion, the cabinet strongly denounced the recent attack on stock exchange by the terrorists and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of four soldiers who laid down their lives in a terrorist attack in Waziristan in which two soldiers belonged to Azad Kashmir .The resolution strongly condemned the recent attack by the terrorist in Panjgoor district of Balochistan and reaffirmed that such cowardly attack would never demoralize the spirit of Pakistan armed forces in war against terrorism.

In another resolution, the cabinet strongly condemned the continued unprovoked Indian forces firing from across the line of control on the civil population of Azad Kashmir and warned India that Pakistan Armed forces were fully prepared to give befitting response to the enemy in wake of any aggressions. The resolution lauded the role of the people of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan for strenuously observing Kashmir martyrs day on Monday last.

In another resolution, the cabinet congratulated AJK Premier Raja Farooq Haider Khan for taking timely steps to prevent COVID-19 pandemic and unanimous passing of AJK budget from the legislative assembly.

