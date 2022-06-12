UrduPoint.com

AJK Cabinet Asks Federal Govt To Reverse Its Budget Cut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2022 | 09:20 PM

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) , Jun 12 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Sunday asked the Federal government its decision of slashing the state's development budget cut, otherwise, it would not announce the next fiscal year's bidget.

The AJK cabinet took this decision to the effect in a meeting chaired by the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illyas , an official press release said.

The meeting was specially attended by acting President / Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said the federal government was imposing cuts on budgets of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Azad Kashmir is the base camp of Kashmir's liberation struggle and in view of its great importance especially in terms of defence the region cannot afford budgetary cuts", he said.

The PM maintained that the central government would be informed about the region's sensitive nature and situation arising out of budget cuts.

Acting President Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that budgetary cuts would have a negative impact on the region.

A committee headed by Mir Akbar was constituted to hold dialogue with opposition parties on the matter.

A social media committee headed by Ms Taqdis Gilani and media committee headed by Finance Minister Majid Khan were also formed.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Budget Social Media Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media Government Cabinet Opposition

More Stories From Pakistan

