AJK cabinet condemns HR violations in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet which met here on Tuesday strongly denounced the gruesome human rights violations, military siege, imposition of black laws and use of brute forces to crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people for attaining their fundamental right to self determination .

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan presided over the meeting.

The cabinet adopted a number of resolutions strongly condemning the extra judicial killings of Kashmiri people and imposed ban on media and human rights organizations to conceal the facts about the massive genocide of Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to crush the legitimate struggle of Kashmiri people.

The resolution urged upon the international community to play its effective role in stopping the systematic killings of Kashmiri people at the hands of brute Indian forces and grant the Kashmiri people their internationally accepted right to self determination.

The cabinet condemned the assassination of a renowned lawyer Baber Qadari advocate by the Indian forces and termed it a heinous designs of the Indian government to crush the freedom movement.

The cabinet observed that such tactics on the part of Indian government to fizzle out the liberation movement are bound to fail and Kashmir will continue to offer their sacrifices till the complete liberation of occupied Kashmir from India.

The Cabinet also condemned the indiscriminate Indian forces firing from across the line of control on the civil population of Azad Kashmir and paid glowing tributes to the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan Armed forces for defending the ideological and geographical frontiers of the motherland and giving a befitting response to the enemy and highly appreciated the supreme sacrifices offered by Pakistan Army war against terror.

The Cabinet particularly paid homage to the Shaheed lieutenant Nasir Khaild who has offered his life for the defense of the motherland in North Waziristan.

The cabinet also condemned the killing of a renowned religious scholar Moulana Adil and urged to apprehend the culprits.