AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The 29th meeting of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet was held here on Thursday with Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq in the chair.The crucial meeting, attended by ministers as well as top officials of the government, ratified decisions taken by the cabinet during the 27th and 28th meetings.During the meeting, Inspector General Police Abdul Jabbar Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Cabinet regarding law and order situation in the State.After presenting the regular agenda, 11 items were taken up for consideration in the meeting.Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that February 5 will be celebrated all across the liberated territory with a renewed commitment to express solidarity with our brethren in Indian occupied Kashmir who are engaged in a just struggle for their right to self determination.

He said that the people of Kashmir won't hesitate to make any sacrifice for the ongoing liberation struggle, which he said, was actually a movement for the Completion of Pakistan.Praising Pakistan for its consistent support to Kashmiris' legitimate struggle, he said that Pakistan has been a strong proponent of Kashmiris' right to self determination and has a strong advocate for the Kashmiris' rights at international forums.

Commenting on various initiatives the coalition government had taken during the past two years, the PM Haq said,besides improving governance the government took revolutionary steps to improve lives of ordinary citizens.He said that austerity measures taken by the government helped to reduce expenditures and save millions of rupees. He said that steps have also been taken to bring reforms in the health and education sector.

He said that the Social Protection Fund was one of the revolutionary initiatives that was bound to change the destiny of poor and economically less privileged segments of society. The PM maintained that the government has provided great relief to citizens in the shape of cheap flour and electricity.

The AJK premier said that all available resources will be used for the protection of citizens.Paying great tributes to the Pakistan army for its significant contribution to defend the country's territorial integrity, he said that the Pak army had rendered immense sacrifices while defending the country's geographical and ideological frontiers.The meeting was attended by Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, ministers, chief secretary Khushal Khan, Principal Secretary Zafar Mahmood Khan and other pertinent officials.