AJK Cabinet decides to upgrade 300 schools

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Saturday decided to upgrade a total of 300 schools in all of the electoral Constituencies of the state.

The AJK Cabinet took the decision in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan in the State metropolis.

In view of the growing public need, the meeting also decided to fill the 330 first aid posts, 66 BHUs, THQ Khoi Ratta, in addition to increase doctors' salaries and allowances.

It was also decided to establish Hard Area Allowance, Medical University and two dental colleges at Kotli and Bagh respectively.

The cabinet meeting also decided to upgrade DHQ Bagh and RHC Baloch and establishing 4 tehsil headquarters and cardiac unit in Dadyal.

The meeting also decided to guidance from the Supreme Court regarding conducting of the local government election in the whole of Azad Kashmir at a time instead of holding the elections division-wise.