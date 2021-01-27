UrduPoint.com
AJK Cabinet Denounces Indian Fake News Against Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

AJK cabinet denounces Indian fake news against Pakistan

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The AJK cabinet unanimously adopted several resolutions and denounced Indian fake news against Pakistan in European Union and UN and termed it a malicious propaganda.

The cabinet meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chair of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

The meeting observed that Indian reprehensible agenda aiming to setback and tarnish the image of Pakistan unveiled after the disclosure of Indian chronicles.

The Meeting was of the view that it was obligatory for world community to take serious notice of such impish and fake Indian campaign against Pakistan and take action against India in order to stop it from such puckish acts in future.

The cabinet expressed its serious concern over the news reports regarding the possible surgical strike plan from India and called upon the international community and UN to take stalk of the situation and the cabinet observed that any such action can imbalance the peace in the region and India would be responsible for disturbance.

The Meeting while adopting the resolution said that whole Kashmiri nation will fight shoulder to shoulder with PAK Army if India mistakenly launches such misadventure.

The resolutions severely condemned unprovoked Indian firing and shelling on LOC which resulting deaths of innocent people and damaging their properties.

The Meeting also denounced Indian firing on UN Observing Mission and demanded UN to take note of it and the cabinet expressed satisfaction over the timely and befitting response of PAK army against Indian forces wanton.

The AJK cabinet in its resolutions expressed deep concern over the continued gross human rights violations of Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiri people and the continued detention of Kashmiri leadership.

The cabinet called upon the UN to take stalk of illegal and unlawful detention of Kashmiri leadership and take measures for ensuring their prompt release particularly imprisoned in Indian jails outside the state.

The cabinet expressed the concern over the deteriorated health condition of Muhammad Yaseen Malik and Asyia Andrabi languishing in jails held for baseless and fake litigations and demanded the UNSC to put pressure on India for providing medical facilities to them and seek their release, the resolution added.

The cabinet also paid tribute to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa for visiting frontline positions at LOC which encouraged the morale of officers and jawans of PAK Army who always remain alert and vigilant for defending their frontier.

The AJK also tribute to Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider for his good governance, welfare,uplift and construction works stretch across the liberated area.

The cabinet expressed deep anguish over the sad demise of Ex PPP Minister Muhammad Matloob Inqilabi,Ex Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Sardar Ghulam Sadiq, FPSC nominated chairman Raja Maroof Afzal, Ex Chairman PSC General (R)Mohsin Kamal and DIG Police Sardar Ilyas. The cabinet prayed for their souls to rest in peace and granted to seek higher places in paradise.

