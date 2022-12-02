AJK Cabinet nods establishment of 'Rehmatullilalameen Authority Bill' before assembly

Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet on Friday gave a final nod for the establishment of the 'Rehmatullilalameen Authority Bill, 2022' in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 2nd Dec, 2022 ):Azad Jammu Kashmir cabinet on Friday gave a final nod for the establishment of the 'Rehmatullilalameen Authority Bill, 2022' in Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

The AJK cabinet met in the State metropolis on Friday with AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Illayas Khan in the chair.

Besides cabinet ministers, the meeting was attended by AJK chief secretary, secretaries, and other relevant officials.

The cabinet also approved the deletion of Section 130 of the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, which defined the appointment of a judicial member of the Appellate Tribunal of Inland Revenue.

While the amendment act to change the dress codes of the High Court to be presented in the assembly was also agreed.

The cabinet also approved the increase in compensation and amendment in categories for those who die or get wounded in traffic accidents.

In the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Local Government Act, the meeting approved an amendment regarding recruitment setting a new age limit of youth from 18 to 40 years instead of 18 to 35 years.